Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lynn Casey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,074.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $349,547.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

