Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 10,129 Shares of Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Symantec were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symantec in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Symantec by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Symantec during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Symantec by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Symantec by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYMC. Barclays decreased their price target on Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of SYMC opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Symantec Co. has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $30.23.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

