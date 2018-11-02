Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Price Up 12%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rose 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.24 and last traded at $112.63. Approximately 6,066,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,126,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.60.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $224.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 69.17%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,567 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

