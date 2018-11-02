WP Carey (WPC) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.34-5.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.82. WP Carey also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.08.

NYSE WPC opened at $64.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 38.18%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 77.36%.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $11 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 878 properties covering approximately 87 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

