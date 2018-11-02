WP Carey (WPC) Shares Gap Down to $66.01

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.45, but opened at $66.01. WP Carey shares last traded at $64.90, with a volume of 5684610 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Get WP Carey alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.47 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 38.18%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 77.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile (NYSE:WPC)

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $11 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 878 properties covering approximately 87 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.