WP Carey (WPC) Announces Earnings Results

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 38.18%. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. WP Carey updated its FY 2018 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

WP Carey stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.66. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.36%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the second quarter worth $68,844,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,613,000 after buying an additional 124,191 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 2,859.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 97,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 94,305 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter worth $5,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter worth $4,530,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $11 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 878 properties covering approximately 87 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

