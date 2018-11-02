World Fuel Services Corp to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (INT)

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of World Fuel Services in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for World Fuel Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. World Fuel Services had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on World Fuel Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

INT stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 156.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

