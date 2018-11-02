Wirecard (WDI) PT Set at €198.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €159.00 ($184.88) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €187.11 ($217.57).

Shares of ETR WDI opened at €162.30 ($188.72) on Tuesday. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a 1-year high of €111.00 ($129.07).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

