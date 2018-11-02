Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $72.17 and a 12 month high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “$90.84” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Hovde Group set a $98.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

