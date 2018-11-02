WinToken (WIN) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

WinToken (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. WinToken has a total market cap of $0.00 and $145,608.00 worth of WinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinToken token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and OKEx. During the last week, WinToken has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00149990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00252569 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.84 or 0.09785412 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About WinToken

WinToken launched on December 24th, 2017. WinToken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WinToken is /r/winchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WinToken is www.winchainos.com . WinToken’s official Twitter account is @WAWLLET . The official message board for WinToken is medium.com/@winchainofficial

WinToken Token Trading

WinToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

