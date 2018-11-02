Wingstop Inc (WING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of WING opened at $63.86 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Wingstop had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Stacy Peterson sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $309,597.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,872.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,570. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $26,830,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 507.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,742,000 after purchasing an additional 492,786 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $15,363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,932,000 after purchasing an additional 293,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 567.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

