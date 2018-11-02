Wingstop Inc (WING) Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other news, insider Stacy Peterson sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $309,597.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,872.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,596 shares of company stock worth $1,966,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $63.71 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Wingstop had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.