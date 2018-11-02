Wingstop Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WING. BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

NASDAQ WING opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $75.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,830,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 507.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,742,000 after purchasing an additional 492,786 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,363,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,932,000 after purchasing an additional 293,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 567.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Stacy Peterson sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $309,597.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,872.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $407,749.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,570. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

