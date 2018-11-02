Willingdon Wealth Management Increases Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO)

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBIO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 154,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 103,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 101,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,081. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

