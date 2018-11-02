William Blair Weighs in on Electronics For Imaging, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (EFII)

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Electronics For Imaging in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Electronics For Imaging’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFII opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.06. Electronics For Imaging has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.24 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging during the second quarter worth $6,141,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 25.9% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,083,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 222,833 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging during the second quarter worth $12,292,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 3.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,207,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

