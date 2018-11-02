William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Elevate Credit (ELVT)

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELVT. ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $9.00 price objective on Elevate Credit and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.98. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $201.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.71 million. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 558,650 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $2,156,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,564. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 44,744 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 73,064 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

