William Blair Comments on Planet Fitness Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28.

PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

PLNT stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $55.35.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $90,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 31,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $1,620,802.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,802.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,226 shares of company stock valued at $26,271,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

