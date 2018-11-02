William Blair Comments on Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – William Blair issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $19.65 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2018 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $26.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,091.53.

AMZN stock opened at $1,665.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,086.87 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $748.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,004.25, for a total value of $4,008,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,042,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,272 shares of company stock valued at $66,675,598 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

