William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA)

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quantenna Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Quantenna Communications’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.06 million. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QTNA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quantenna Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Quantenna Communications from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quantenna Communications from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quantenna Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of QTNA opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $615.21 million, a P/E ratio of -894.00, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.95. Quantenna Communications has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quantenna Communications during the second quarter worth $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quantenna Communications during the second quarter worth $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Quantenna Communications by 48.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quantenna Communications during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantenna Communications during the second quarter worth $185,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quantenna Communications news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 10,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 172,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 1,521 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,339.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,639. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

