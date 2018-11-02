William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Baxter International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAX. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $62.98. 661,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,977. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 57,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 58,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.