Wilhelmina International (WHLM) versus China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (CIFS) Head to Head Comparison

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.9% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wilhelmina International and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $73.20 million 0.43 $160,000.00 N/A N/A China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs $25.12 million 1.92 $24.04 million N/A N/A

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wilhelmina International.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 1.05% 0.36% 0.22% China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wilhelmina International and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chicago, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.