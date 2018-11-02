Wi Coin (WIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Wi Coin (CURRENCY:WIC) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Wi Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $16.00 worth of Wi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wi Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wi Coin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wi Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00149638 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00251736 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $623.17 or 0.09759219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wi Coin Token Profile

Wi Coin was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Wi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Wi Coin’s official website is www.cryptowi.com . Wi Coin’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto

Wi Coin Token Trading

Wi Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wi Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wi Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wi Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wi Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wi Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.