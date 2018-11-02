Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,829,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,753,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,730,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2,860.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 930,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 899,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of WY stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

