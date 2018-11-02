WestJet Airlines (WJA) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

WJA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.25.

Get WestJet Airlines alerts:

Shares of WJA opened at C$19.50 on Wednesday. WestJet Airlines has a fifty-two week low of C$16.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.85.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.12. WestJet Airlines had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

In related news, insider Barbara Elaine Munroe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.30, for a total transaction of C$112,450.00. Also, Director Christopher Michael Burley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, with a total value of C$346,000.00.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.