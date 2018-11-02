Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Given a $110.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) has been given a $110.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

WAB stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.84. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $680,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emilio Fernandez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,796,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,562,320. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 4,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

