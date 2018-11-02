Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WNEB. BidaskClub lowered Western New England Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Western New England Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 74,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,791. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $299.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, Director Philip R. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 84,320 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 289,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86,812 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 102,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

