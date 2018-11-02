WESCO International (WCC) Shares Up 6.3% After Strong Earnings

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.36. 1,018,067 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 438,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCC. UBS Group increased their target price on WESCO International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In related news, SVP Christine Ann Wolf purchased 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

WESCO International Company Profile (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

