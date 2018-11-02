Werner Enterprises (WERN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WERN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $32.68 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

