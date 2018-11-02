WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $11.24 Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for WellCare Health Plans in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.90. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ Q1 2019 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.27 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS.
WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share.
WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $267.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WellCare Health Plans has a 1 year low of $187.06 and a 1 year high of $324.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth $431,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 8.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 46.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
About WellCare Health Plans
WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.
