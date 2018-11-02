WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $11.24 Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for WellCare Health Plans in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.90. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ Q1 2019 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.27 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.13.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $267.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WellCare Health Plans has a 1 year low of $187.06 and a 1 year high of $324.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth $431,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 8.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 46.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.