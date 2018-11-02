Weir Group (WEIR) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,060 ($26.92) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report published on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WEIR. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price (down previously from GBX 2,500 ($32.67)) on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) target price on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,243.61 ($29.32).

Shares of Weir Group stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,599.50 ($20.90). The company had a trading volume of 1,315,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,326 ($30.39).

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 46.30 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) by GBX (1.90) (($0.02)). Weir Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.24%.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

