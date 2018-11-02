Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Steven Madden (SHOO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO):

10/30/2018 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Steven Madden have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following concerns related to escalated trade war between the United States and China. Imposition of tariffs on additional consumer goods imported from China are likely to undermine business prospects of the company. A greater percentage of the company’s handbags are made in China. However, to lower its dependency on China, the company is contemplating to shift more of its handbag production to Cambodia. Moreover, higher operating expenses and stiff competition in the industry remain headwinds. Nevertheless, the company’s positive earnings and sales surprise streak, along with strong wholesale and international businesses and impressive product portfolio remains commendable. The company’s directly-owned subsidiaries in Canada and Mexico, SM Europe JV and the distributor business posted strong results.”

10/19/2018 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $40.67 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/5/2018 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/2/2018 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2018 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/7/2018 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

SHOO opened at $32.46 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $458.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $143,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,788.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $398,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $771,405 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 81.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $113,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 27.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

