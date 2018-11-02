Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $177.05 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,530 shares during the period. Murphy Oil accounts for 1.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $177,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,118,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,306,000 after purchasing an additional 295,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,868,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,663,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 973,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

MUR stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -244.08 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $655.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -769.23%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

