Wedbush Weighs in on Cheesecake Factory Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.44 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 35.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.83 per share, with a total value of $26,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,546.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $53,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 50.77%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

