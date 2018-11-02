Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DDS. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.86.

NYSE DDS opened at $73.53 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dillard’s by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.41 per share, with a total value of $764,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

