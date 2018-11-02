Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for argenx SE – (ARGX)

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.61. Wedbush currently has a “Positive” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on argenx to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on argenx to $132.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. argenx has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -68.61 and a beta of 2.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in argenx by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.