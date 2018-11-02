WEC Energy Group (WEC) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.32-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.32 EPS.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.27.

WEC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.02. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 16.56%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.5525 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.38%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $11,298,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

