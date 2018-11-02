Weatherford International plc (WFT) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,487,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829,806 shares during the quarter. Weatherford International makes up about 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $93,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 55,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 227,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 188,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFT. Citigroup downgraded Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Shares of WFT opened at $1.34 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.39.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 45.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Macaulay sold 767,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $2,195,310.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,406.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Angela A. Minas purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,711 shares in the company, valued at $251,641.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

