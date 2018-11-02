Weatherford International plc (WFT) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

WFT stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.39. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 45.58% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 55,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period.

In other Weatherford International news, Director William E. Macaulay sold 767,591 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $2,195,310.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,406.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angela A. Minas acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,641.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

