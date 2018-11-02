WCM Investment Management CA Takes $77.04 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

WCM Investment Management CA bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 209,869 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,035,000. Illumina makes up approximately 0.7% of WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 161.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,670.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 152.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3,192.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Illumina by 189.5% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN traded up $15.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.41. 23,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $203.83 and a one year high of $372.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $3,118,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,805 shares in the company, valued at $25,198,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.58, for a total value of $1,024,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,735,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,183 shares of company stock worth $17,559,041. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.94.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.