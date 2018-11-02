WCM Investment Management CA Has $994.82 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,693,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 348,114 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 8.9% of WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $994,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,327,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55,083 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,792,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,059,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,168,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,034,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $166.36 and a 52-week high of $224.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.4999 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

