WCM Investment Management CA Buys 350,614 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

WCM Investment Management CA grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 350,614 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for about 1.1% of WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management CA owned 1.41% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $127,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Karen Flynn sold 20,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $2,377,833.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,057.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $106.33. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,749. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

