WBI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414,880 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,454,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,033,000 after buying an additional 669,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,328,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,191,000 after buying an additional 351,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,851,000 after buying an additional 118,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,721,000 after buying an additional 46,494 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 75.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,187,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,815,000 after buying an additional 511,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $92,252.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $408,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $137,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.62. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.64 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.