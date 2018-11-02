WBI Investments Inc. Invests $2.91 Million in Crane Co. (CR)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Crane by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 9.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan Curran sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Ellis sold 11,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $1,064,904.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,746.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $1,607,454. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.13.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

