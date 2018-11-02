WBI Investments Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,659 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of United Bankshares worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBSI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBSI. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

UBSI opened at $33.89 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $180.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.56 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $98,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 471,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,636,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,498,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

