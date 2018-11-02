Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,148,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,189,715,000 after acquiring an additional 771,307 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,110,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $666,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,102,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $666,296,000 after acquiring an additional 208,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,875,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,699,000 after acquiring an additional 320,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,704,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $522,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $79.90 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.