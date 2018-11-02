Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson Sells 52,000 Shares

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,451. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5,702.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 170,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $87,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 42,275 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 54,594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 274,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

