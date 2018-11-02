Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) received a $20.00 price objective from stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.99. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director Alan W. Kosloff sold 19,614 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $400,517.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $452,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

