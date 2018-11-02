Wabash National (WNC) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 619,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $553.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 221,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wabash National by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Wabash National by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 111,641 shares during the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

