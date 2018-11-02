Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.80.

NYSE:VNO opened at $68.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $542.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.62 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

