Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €208.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €161.00 ($187.21) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €192.08 ($223.35).

Shares of VOW3 stock traded up €2.82 ($3.28) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €154.36 ($179.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a twelve month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

